Daughter of home explosion survivor says he is recovering in ICU

WINDER, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The man who survived a home explosion is recovering in the intensive care unit.

On March 11, Billy Chestnut’s Barrow County home blew up in a fiery explosion. It happened just after midnight on Hidden Acre Road.

Three of his friends were killed.

“He was really blaming himself. He felt like it was his fault. Those were his friends, and now they’re not here anymore,” said Billy’s daughter, Haylena Chestnut, who spoke exclusively with Atlanta News First. “There were a few times where he said, ‘I wish I would’ve died in the fire.’ And I said, ‘But you’re here, so there’s a reason why.’”

Chestnut said she had just been visiting with her father and his friends right before it happened. A few hours later, when she returned home to Tifton, she received a flood of calls and messages.

“My dad’s friend told me what hospital they took him to,” she said.

Investigators determined a propane tank in the house used for cooking had been leaking. The explosion ignited when someone lit a fire in the wood-burning stove.

Chestnut said her father was alert and conscious after undergoing skin graft surgery. She said he suffered serious burns to his arms, legs, and back.

While he has a long road ahead, Chestnut said she is trying to keep her father’s spirits up.

“He liked to help people. He always opened his home to people that didn’t really have anywhere to go,” she said. “He always tried to help somebody, even if he didn’t have the means to help them.”

Another person, Kristi Singleton, also survived. Chestnut says Singleton has been released from the hospital.

Family members have set up a GoFundMe for Billy Chestnut. So far, it has raised about $2,000 dollars.

