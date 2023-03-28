Positively Georgia
Two house fires, one business fire under investigation in Gwinnett County

Fire investigation in Gwinnett County
Fire investigation in Gwinnett County(Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two house fires and a business fire that happened on Sunday evening are under investigation in Gwinnett County.

Fire crews responded to two different homes that caught fire overnight. Some photos shared by the Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services social media page showed heavy flames and smoke on the second floor of a home. Crews are seen working to put out the flames. The cause of that fire is under investigation.

Damage at Gwinnett County home
Damage at Gwinnett County home(Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services)

Another fire is under investigation at this time. Officials say there were no injuries at any of the fires.

Gwinnett County fire investigation
Gwinnett County fire investigation(Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services)

The business fire is under investigation. It is unclear where and when that fire occurred.

