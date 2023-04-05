Georgia ranks top 10 in nation for car thefts

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Turns out Georgia drivers are having a hard time hanging on to their cars.

New research reveals Georgia ranks among the top ten states with the highest rate of vehicle theft.

That’s according to Car Vertical, a vehicle history check platform.

The numbers show Georgia has the sixth-highest rate of vehicle thefts according to the total number registered in the state.

Seven cars were stolen for every 1,000 registered in Georgia in 2022. Colorado was at the top of that list with 28 of every 1,000 cars stolen in that state.

