The Plus Strut 5K run happening Saturday in Atlanta

The plus strut 5K run/walk
By Natasha Pollard
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The founder of the Plus Strut 5K run, Joy Tribble came into the studio to talk about the run that will happen Saturday at Chastain Park in Atlanta.

Joy talked about her inspiration when she went to other runs her body type was not being represented and said that she knew that there were other women who had the same reservations.

She said she always was the “big cousin” and she struggled with her weight all her life.

Joy says that showing up as “you” is important and to come as you are.

Her business started in 2018, covid kind of put a pause on it and it’s coming back this weekend, bringing all women together as a community.

