Family remembers man killed inside Metro-Atlanta restaurant, still pushing for answers

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gwinnett County community gathered in front of Discover Wings on Saturday night, to remember 22-year-old Jerrett Mitchell, who died last Friday.

Gwinnett County Police officials said Mitchell was found dead in the doorway of the restaurant in Norcross, and another man was found shot nearby and was taken to the hospital.

Mitchell’s family said two suspects are still on the run.

“We were told that they did have an arrest warrant for one of them. I don’t know if it was the shooter or the person driving the car, but we were informed that they did have an arrest warrant for him,” said Joccara Mitchell, Mitchell’s older sister. “We just want justice for my brother. Like he can’t hide for long,” she said.

The family held a public balloon release at the sight where Mitchell was killed. Many friends and family flooded the parking lot in tears.

“Literally being out here literally eight days, is like, the worst pain, ever! I feel so hurt and so lost that they did this to him,” said Dekenya Thornton, Mitchell’s mother. “This pain is like I don’t know. I can’t describe it. It’s the worst. It’s the worst,” she said. “Like I want to wake up, but I can’t because every time I think about my baby, my stomach goes into knots. It’s just hard,” she said.

Family members said Mitchell was only at the shopping plaza that day, shopping for his birthday outfit.

“His birthday is on May 14th on Mother’s Day. He was born on Mother’s Day. So, for it to come back around and him not even celebrate it with his mom,” Joccara said. “He was ready for his birthday. He was in this plaza shopping for his birthday. He was just trying to get something to eat before he headed to his next destination to find another outfit because he didn’t find what he was looking for here,” she said.

Mitchell’s mother said their family moved from Chicago many years ago, to get away from violence.

“We wanted to make sure that he had a good life out here. We grew up in the projects, so this was such a better life,” she said.

She’s now trying to make sense of it all.

“Jerrett was not into it with nobody. Like if you had a beef from four years ago, why are you just acting on it now? Like, why, why,” his mother said.

To the world, Mitchell was known as an aspiring rapper named, ‘Nero’. His sister said his music was going viral on social media.

“He wanted to make music. He wanted to get out and make sure his family was straight,” Joccara said.

Mitchell’s family gave him the nickname, “Baby”.

“Baby is such a family person. Such a family person. He stayed home, watch the sisters and brothers for me while I worked while his dad worked,” Thornton said. “All he did was did his music, come home, and want it to eat. That’s it,” she said.

Family members said Mitchell was more than an artist, adding that it didn’t define him.

“My brother was very loving. He loved to crack jokes. He loved to hang out with his friends,” Joccara said.

Now, they’re hoping those involved in their loved one’s death will have the courage to come forward.

“Just turn yourself in and let us get justice for my baby. That’s all I ask is that we get justice for my baby. Both men. Both men,” Mitchell’s mom said.

Atlanta News First reached out to the Gwinnett County Police Department on Saturday, to see if arrests have been made. We’re still waiting on a response.

