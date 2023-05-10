Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Bud lights sales down 12.5 percent since April due to “cancel culture”

The Cancel Culture Curse: From Rage to Redemption in a World Gone Mad
By Natasha Pollard
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - What is cancel culture?

Evan Nierman crisis manager and author of " The Cancel Culture Curse” came into the studio to discuss how cancel culture affected the Bud Light sales.

Bud Light was chastised by conservative activists and some customers for the use of a transgender actress Dylan Mulvaney for a social media ad.

Owner of Bud Light Anheuser-Busch issued a statement saying “We never intended to be a part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer.”

Now Bud Light is facing scrutiny from the LGBTQ community and supporters for trying to distance itself from the entire situation.

Nierman believes Bud Light could’ve avoided this completely.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Clayton County sheriff Victor Hill
Victor Hill must report to federal prison after losing bid for freedom
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
James Burgess and Old Atlanta Road in Forsyth County
Crews begin road project in one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties
Loretta Neely has been on the job for nearly 47 years, working in all types of positions.
KFC employee announces retirement after 47 years on the job
Tax expert shares alternatives if you miss the deadline.
First round of Georgia tax refund checks issued

Latest News

Youth Business Fun Feast
Cultural Shop Connections family fun event in Atlanta
R&B Soul Picnic at Piedmont Park
R&B Soul Picnic at Piedmont Park Mother’s Day weekend
The Art of Birding
Georgia Bird Fest delights Atlanta birders while raising money for conservation
Benefit raising money for pancreatic cancer
Casa Nuova Italian restaurant raising money for pancreatic cancer