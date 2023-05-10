Bud lights sales down 12.5 percent since April due to “cancel culture”

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - What is cancel culture?

Evan Nierman crisis manager and author of " The Cancel Culture Curse” came into the studio to discuss how cancel culture affected the Bud Light sales.

Bud Light was chastised by conservative activists and some customers for the use of a transgender actress Dylan Mulvaney for a social media ad.

Owner of Bud Light Anheuser-Busch issued a statement saying “We never intended to be a part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer.”

Now Bud Light is facing scrutiny from the LGBTQ community and supporters for trying to distance itself from the entire situation.

Nierman believes Bud Light could’ve avoided this completely.

