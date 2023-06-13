Gwinnett Co. police looking to identify people of interest in shoplifting case

BUFORD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett police are looking to identify two men accused of shoplifting from an REI in Buford.

The men reportedly stole from the store May 31. One of the men allegedly entered the store, put a generator in a shopping cart and took the generator to a white vehicle. The other man stole a belt before helping load the generator into the vehicle.

One of the men was a “tall and slim” white man with a beard, checkered shirt, and white or tan pants, police said. The other was a white man with a beard and mustache, red checkered shirt red hat with a white logo print and glasses.

Anyone with information should contact Gwinnett County detectives at 678-442-5653 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

