Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Gwinnett Co. police looking to identify people of interest in shoplifting case

People of interest
People of interest(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFORD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett police are looking to identify two men accused of shoplifting from an REI in Buford.

The men reportedly stole from the store May 31. One of the men allegedly entered the store, put a generator in a shopping cart and took the generator to a white vehicle. The other man stole a belt before helping load the generator into the vehicle.

One of the men was a “tall and slim” white man with a beard, checkered shirt, and white or tan pants, police said. The other was a white man with a beard and mustache, red checkered shirt red hat with a white logo print and glasses.

Anyone with information should contact Gwinnett County detectives at 678-442-5653 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service
The National Park Service is defending its decision to shift the tubing business ‘Shoot the...
National Park Service defends moving ‘Shoot the Hooch’ tubing company upriver
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Photo of former Rockdale County Sheriff's Office deputy Jovaa Jackson
Former Rockdale Co. deputy arrested for murder of father of unborn child
Former President Donald Trump prays with pastor Mario Bramnick, third from right, and others at...
Donald Trump arraigned, pleads not guilty to 37 federal charges

Latest News

City of Tucker
Tucker city council approves non-discrimination ordinance
police sirens generic photo
Atlanta homicides down 30 percent compared to mid-June 2022, police say
US Route 2 near Lavigne Road in South Hero is closed until further notice
Jonesboro business shut down for operating without a license, police say
Pride in Mother Tongue
Creating a safe space for Georgia LGBTQ refugees and immigrants