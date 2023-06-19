Man detained after fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person has died and one person was injured in a shooting on Monday evening in southwest Atlanta, Atlanta police say.
Emergency crews responded to the 200 block of Moury Avenue after reports of a shooting around 6:30 p.m.
Multiple police cruisers and crime scene tape were placed near an apartment complex.
The identity of the person who died in the shooting is unknown at this time. A man was also detained at the scene.
It is unclear what led up to the shooting. This is an active investigation.
