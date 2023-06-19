Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man charged with fatally shooting brother inside Lawrenceville home, police say

Man charged in the shooting death of his brother inside Lawrenceville home
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is charged in the shooting death of his brother inside a Lawrenceville home on Sunday afternoon.

Gwinnett police say 21-year-old Justin Lacy was inside the home off Brook Lea Cove when he shot through a bedroom door and hit his brother, identified as 31-year-old Bryson Moten. It happened just before 3 p.m.

Officers said family members attempted to render aid, but the victim died of his injuries.

Lacy is charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies. He was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail following his arrest.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pennies
Man who paid former employee in oily pennies ordered to pay nearly $40K
Police lights generic
Missing Gwinnett teen found in home of 41-year-old man, molestation charges filed
WANF FIRST ALERT
FIRST ALERT | Rounds of rain and storms are in the forecast for the next several days!
Crews work to repair possible water main breach
Crews restore water to Sandy Springs community, Boil Water Advisory still in effect
Deadly shooting and stabbing investigation underway in southwest Atlanta
1 shot and killed, 1 injured after stabbing in southwest Atlanta

Latest News

Rapper Young Thug is on trial in a massive RICO case.
Young Thug posts cryptic Instagram code while awaiting trial
Kiosk at Atlanta airport teaches CPR in five minutes
New Atlanta airport kiosk teaches travelers how to perform CPR in 5 minutes
David Fagbemi
39-year-old man missing in Atlanta since May, police say
InvestigateTV traveled the country to shed light on a constitutional crisis eroding the...
EMMY WINNING SERIES: The Sixth