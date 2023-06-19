Man charged with fatally shooting brother inside Lawrenceville home, police say

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is charged in the shooting death of his brother inside a Lawrenceville home on Sunday afternoon.

Gwinnett police say 21-year-old Justin Lacy was inside the home off Brook Lea Cove when he shot through a bedroom door and hit his brother, identified as 31-year-old Bryson Moten. It happened just before 3 p.m.

Officers said family members attempted to render aid, but the victim died of his injuries.

Lacy is charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies. He was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail following his arrest.

