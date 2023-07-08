EXCLUSIVE: Couple who took part in breakthrough Alzheimer’s study speak to Atlanta News First

SNELLVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For Ann Sechrist, every moment spent with her husband, Nelson, is precious.

“We’ve known each other 52 years and been married 50,” she said.

With a relationship that long, not many things go unnoticed.

“About 12-13 years ago, I knew something was wrong,” she said.

At age 62, Nelson, a lifelong Penn State and NASCAR fan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

“I said, ‘We’re going to live every day like we always have. We’re not going to stop living,’” she said.

Part of living involved Emory Healthcare in Atlanta, where Nelson and Ann enrolled in a medical study in 2014.

“We knew they were looking for a cure or something to make a difference with Alzheimer’s,” Ann said. “That’s all we knew.”

It turned out to be a nationwide study of the drug Leqimbi.

“He didn’t go downhill,” Ann said. “He should’ve gone downhill a lot quicker.”

Thursday, Leqimbi received full FDA approval for treatment in patients with early-stage Alzheimer’s. It’s been shown to slow the advancement of Alzheimer’s by 27%.

For Nelson, the results were even better.

“For six years, we traveled and did what we wanted to do,” she said.

Ann says that with Nelson, doctors didn’t see the severe side effects that sometimes come with Leqimbi, only the benefits.

But despite being a major medical breakthrough, Leqimbi isn’t a cure. Over time, Nelson’s memory began to drip away. He is now in an assisted living facility.

“I’d love for Leqimbi to get out to other people, so they can have the same opportunity we had,” she said.

Because every day with those we love is a day worth making.

“He is absolutely my best friend, and to be able to get that extra time with him is priceless,” she said.

