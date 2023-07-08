Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

EXCLUSIVE: Couple who took part in breakthrough Alzheimer’s study speak to Atlanta News First

Couple who took part in breakthrough Alzheimer’s study speak to Atlanta News First
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNELLVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For Ann Sechrist, every moment spent with her husband, Nelson, is precious.

“We’ve known each other 52 years and been married 50,” she said.

With a relationship that long, not many things go unnoticed.

“About 12-13 years ago, I knew something was wrong,” she said.

At age 62, Nelson, a lifelong Penn State and NASCAR fan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

“I said, ‘We’re going to live every day like we always have. We’re not going to stop living,’” she said.

Part of living involved Emory Healthcare in Atlanta, where Nelson and Ann enrolled in a medical study in 2014.

“We knew they were looking for a cure or something to make a difference with Alzheimer’s,” Ann said. “That’s all we knew.”

It turned out to be a nationwide study of the drug Leqimbi.

“He didn’t go downhill,” Ann said. “He should’ve gone downhill a lot quicker.”

Thursday, Leqimbi received full FDA approval for treatment in patients with early-stage Alzheimer’s. It’s been shown to slow the advancement of Alzheimer’s by 27%.

For Nelson, the results were even better.

“For six years, we traveled and did what we wanted to do,” she said.

Ann says that with Nelson, doctors didn’t see the severe side effects that sometimes come with Leqimbi, only the benefits.

But despite being a major medical breakthrough, Leqimbi isn’t a cure. Over time, Nelson’s memory began to drip away. He is now in an assisted living facility.

“I’d love for Leqimbi to get out to other people, so they can have the same opportunity we had,” she said.

Because every day with those we love is a day worth making.

“He is absolutely my best friend, and to be able to get that extra time with him is priceless,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Church's Chicken restaurant on Bankhead Highway failed its health inspection and then...
Church’s Chicken permanently closes in Atlanta after failing health inspection
FILE - A truck arrives at the Amazon warehouse facility, in the Staten Island borough of New...
Atlanta woman to serve 16 years in federal prison after $9.5M Amazon fraud scheme
(MGN graphic)
4 people charged with RICO, accused of conspiring in DeKalb County
Gwinnett County fire investigation
Gwinnett County apartment fire starts after man resists ICE arrest, stabs self
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th

Latest News

Carters celebrate 77 years of marriage
Nonprofit helping young people aging out of foster care expands
High early voting numbers in Georgia
The animal rescue group is hoping someone would be willing to donate some land or office space...
‘Street Paws’ animal rescue group in urgent need of new home
Shooting in Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County DA’s officer shot, police say