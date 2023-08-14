First Alert: Today will feel the hottest it’s been all Summer

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

We turn up the heat even more as we kick off a new week.

An excessive heat warning is in effect for areas from Fulton county southward. This means that for most communities, it will upwards of 110 degrees this afternoon.

A heat advisory is in effect for counties north of Fulton, with the exception of the North Georgia mountains. North of the city is where feels like temperatures will be between about 105-109 degrees.

A few pop-up afternoon storms will be possible with the heat of the day. If you get caught under one of these isolated storms, expect heavy rain along with lightning.

Tomorrow is a transition day for us as a cold front moves in. This front will bring the chance for a few showers and storms through the morning into the early afternoon.

Behind this front, the humidity will drop which will give us nothing short of a pleasant morning come Wednesday!

Temperatures inside the perimeter will drop below 70, and most of the suburbs will be in the low to mid 60s! For those of you who live in the mountains, temperatures could even drop into the upper 50s Wednesday morning!

Wednesday afternoon will be full of sunshine with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Our weather stays pleasant with the slightly lower humidity continuing Thursday, maybe even into Friday!

Highs will climb into the low 90s Thursday through the weekend, but expect the humidity to come back in full force by Saturday.

After Tuesday’s rain, we are rain free the rest of the week, even for the weekend ahead!

