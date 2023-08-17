Fewer foster kids living in county offices, state says

Atlanta News First Investigations first exposed the practice of office hoteling last year.
By Ciara Cummings
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia’s child welfare system reports significant changes one month after a new law takes effect.

It comes after Atlanta News First investigations uncovered the state’s practice of housing kids in county offices.

The practice is called office hoteling, which meant hundreds of Georgia foster children were sometimes living in offices in conditions with violence, drugs, and no beds, a years-long Atlanta News First investigative series revealed. SB 133 set a goal to end the issue.

The legislation went into effect on July 1. The law was designed to address why the state agency tasked with protecting children was long overloaded. That agency is the Division of Family and Children Services, known as DFCS.

RELATED | Full series from Atlanta News First Investigates into DFCS

Our reporting found children dealing with mental and behavioral issues would be sent before a juvenile judge who was faced with two options: put the child in a detention facility as punishment or send them into DFCS custody.

The judge would often choose DFCS custody as the lesser of two evils. However, there was nowhere to put them—too many kids in foster care when they instead needed healthcare.

With excess kids, the state argued they had fewer placement options, and fewer foster homes so they needed to house some teens in offices for weeks, sometimes months.

SB 133 now requires courts to help find resources for kids and their families before ever considering sending the child into state custody. It would stop kids from entering foster care when they don’t actually need it.

The child would get to stay with their own families while getting help, according to supporters of the bill.

Prior to the law, just on one night alone, there could be about 100 kids sleeping in offices. Last week, the state confirmed in a Senate Study Committee on Foster Care and Adoption, under the new law, they’ve reached a record low: only seven kids were “office-hoteled.”

“Keep in mind that hoteling and risk of the hoteling will remain a moving target, but we are so close to zero that DFCS is electric.” Department of Human Services and DFCS Director Candice Broce said. “We still have work to do, and we know that you’ve got our back as we work together to improve Georgia’s child welfare system.”

Broce explained DFCS is in the final stages of a deal with a company to streamline services. Saying, to help “more easily pair families with assistance, be it financial, educational, therapeutic, and more.” Adding, it “will make it much easier to navigate the often dizzying and under-utilized way of services and treatment available to vulnerable families through state agency programs and community-based resources.”

DFCS remains under a federal probe. The review announced in February is led by U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff.

Unhouse and Unsafe
Jon Ossoff, Marsha Blackburn demanding answers from Georgia DFCS
Housing foster kids in county offices, hotels may soon end
Senate passes bill reforming Georgia’s foster care custody
Georgia foster care reform bill passed by state House of Representatives
Woman pleaded for DFCS help before child dies in fatal fire

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Atlanta News First Investigates

Georgia’s child welfare system reports significant changes one month after a new law takes...

Fewer foster kids living in county offices, state says

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Georgia’s child welfare system reports significant changes one month after a new law takes effect.

Investigates

The Supreme Court of Georgia will decide if Judge Christian Coomer will be removed from the...

Judge removed from bench after Ga. Supreme Court ruling

Updated: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT
|
By Talgat Almanov, The Associated Press and Andy Pierrotti
The panel’s findings show Coomer “exploited a vulnerable person, has repeatedly violated campaign finance rules and flouted professional norms, and has done so knowingly and for his own personal financial benefit,” the justices said in a unanimous decision.

Atlanta News First Investigates

The scathing ruling says the judge’s actions paint a picture of a judge who will bend the rules...

Georgia Supreme Court: Appeals court judge should be removed from the bench

Updated: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT
The scathing ruling says the judge’s actions paint a picture of a judge who will bend the rules and abuse his power to benefit himself financially.

Investigates

Parole official recommends that Tarek Mentouri not be eligible again for parole for another...

Parole official recommends former massage therapist who committed sex crimes should stay behind bars

Updated: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT
|
By Rachel Polansky
A parole official is recommending a former massage therapist accused of sex crimes against women should stay behind bars. Tarek Mentouri was convicted of three felony counts of sexual battery, two misdemeanor assault/provocative contact charges, and one misdemeanor charge of criminal impersonation in December 2022 — after being accused of sex crimes by nearly 20 women in Tennessee.

Latest News

Atlanta News First Investigates

Tarek Mentouri was convicted of three felony counts of sexual battery, two misdemeanor assault...

Parole official recommends former massage therapist who committed sex crimes should stay behind bars

Updated: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT
Tarek Mentouri was convicted of three felony counts of sexual battery, two misdemeanor assault charges, and one misdemeanor charge of criminal impersonation in December 2022 — after being accused of sex crimes by 19 women in Tennessee.

Trump Investigation

Trump took to Truth Social encouraging former Georgia Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan not to testify...

Truth Social could get Trump in trouble

Updated: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT
|
By Brendan Keefe
The post, or “truth,” on Truth Social came right before Geoff Duncan’s testimony and just hours before the grand jury returned an indictment of Trump and 18 codefendants.

Investigates

School shooters are showing up with rifles, but school officers first on the scene are often...

Outgunned | Metro schools have a shortage of rifle-qualified police officers

Updated: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT
|
By Brendan Keefe
School shooters are showing up with rifles, but school officers first on the scene are often armed only with a pistol.

Investigates

South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau

South Fulton mayor under fire after recording executive city meetings

Updated: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT
|
By Ciara Cummings
Some council members want a temporary restraining order placed on Khalid Kamau.

Atlanta News First Investigates

School shooters are showing up with rifles, but school officers first on the scene are often...

Outgunned | Rifle-qualified school police officers vary by district

Updated: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT
|

Podcasts

Behind the Investigation

Behind the Investigation Podcasts

Updated: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT
|
By Tim Darnell
Listen to Behind the Investigation on all of your favorite podcast and streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and TuneIn Alexa.