Atlanta police search for carjacking suspect who asked his victims for ride

A carjacking suspect at 3819 Jonesboro Rd.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are looking for a man who is accused of carjacking victims in southeast Atlanta on Friday night.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the incident happened at 3819 Jonesboro Road around 1:40 a.m.

Police said the suspect asked his victims to give him a ride from the gas station to “a separate location.” Shortly afterward, one of the victims went into the gas station to purchase gas and that is when the suspect pulled the second victim out of the vehicle stealing the Jeep Cherokee.

If you have seen the man in the photo, you can submit an anonymous tip to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Police said persons do not have to give their names or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000, the APD said.

