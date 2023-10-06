WATCH LIVE: Mayor Dickens discuss ongoing issues at Forest Cove Apartments

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta city leaders are pushing for more to be done for a southeast Atlanta housing complex in deplorable condition.

The Forest Cove Apartments in Thomasville is federally subsidized housing. The dilapidated apartment complex houses more than 200 families and has been an eyesore for the city for more than a decade. It’s also proven to be a haven for crime, with shootings at the complex dating back to 2008.

In December 2021, a municipal judge condemned the property, demanding all tenants be removed by March 2022. The property owner, The Millenia Companies, filed an appeal that currently sits in the superior court.

The deadline for relocation, a roughly $9 million federal effort, was not met. The city began rehousing residents in June of 2022, but only 63 of the more than 200 households were reportedly relocated by Aug. 1.

In May, federal officials confirmed that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development would no longer provide federal funding for the complex, instead electing to direct that money toward resident relocation efforts.

During Friday’s news conference, scheduled for 11 a.m., Mayor Andre Dickens and Councilmember Jason Winston, along with Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump, are expected to discuss recent efforts to address critical issues plaguing the apartment complex and advocate for the low-income residents who call it home.

