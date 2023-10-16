3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Georgia Camera Ready program a huge perk for films

Georgia Camera Ready does it all for productions coming into town, from scouting locations to developing resources and contacts.
Georgia Camera Ready program a huge perk for films
By Ciara Cummings
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Not only are Georgia’s tax cuts a huge incentive for films, but a one-of-a-kind state program is also considered a major perk.

Georgia Camera Ready does it all for productions coming into town, from scouting locations to developing resources and contacts. The state-run program is unlike any other, said Tray Baggarly, liaison of Coweta County Camera Ready.

“I don’t know of other states that do it,” Baggarly said. The program exists in all 159 Georgia counties, with each having its own leadership or liaison.

Baggarly simply describes himself as the “go-to guy” for directors and producers looking to shoot TV series or movies in Coweta. Long before any actors come into town, Baggarly is fielding emails and calls from crews seeking potential sets and sites.

“A lot of times I’ll jump in the car, they’ll tell me what they want, and I’ve got some ideas and we’ll go look at it,” Baggarly said. As a large county, Coweta’s landscape offers a variety.

“On the western side, [we have] very rural horse farms, really pretty pastures,” Baggarly said. “[On the south and east] are five or six old downtowns and old main streets.”

Full coverage: Assembly Atlanta
Assembly Atlanta in Doraville, Georgia

Quaint and different from the city of Atlanta, the area can transform from adding the simple Southern touch in “Sweet Home Alabama” (which was partially filmed in Sharpsburg) to providing intricate settings for “Guardians of the Galaxy 3,” partially filmed just outside of Senoia.

Coweta was also the site for TV’s hugely popular “The Walking Dead” series.

Requests for film sites arrive differently, Baggarly said. Film companies will sometimes ask for locations already available in the Camera Ready directory or ask to offer a homeowner or business owner a contract to film on their property. Camera Ready assists in setting rates and getting permits.

A Camera Ready liaison’s job “takes out a middle man and gets [the production] what they need quicker and easier,” Baggarly said.

Want to sign your property up as a film site? Click here.

Whether its private properties or public buildings, local officials keep the information stored in a database to make the scouting, contracting, and resourcing efficient. The top sites for films in Coweta is Newnan’s empty Piedmont hospital; downtown Main Street; and Newnan’s historic probate courthouse, which has been preserved since 1904.

Georgia Camera Ready was first introduced more than a decade ago, but for a while only existed in Coweta and 16 other counties. Advocates pushed to expand it statewide.

Due to the ongoing actors’ strike, Camera Ready programs were not getting nearly as many calls and requests to shoot films. However, with the writers’ strike over, Baggarly is seeing some slight movement as companies get back into production planning mode.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No arrests have been made at this time.
Woman shot multiple times following domestic dispute in DeKalb County, police say
(L) Mikaela Harrell, (R) Kaila Spires.
2 girls abducted from Georgia Burger King, at center of Amber Alert, found safe
A multiple-vehicle crash has shut down all lanes on I-75 S before Hudson Bridge, according to...
1 dead, 7 injured in wrong-way crash on I-75 S, police say
2023 Atlanta Pride Parade
2023 Atlanta Pride Parade: Photos, video and more!
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in the Fulton County Government Center...
Fani Willis to Jim Jordan: You are ignorant of the U.S. constitution

Latest News

In 2021, there were almost 10,000 juvenile arrests across several different crimes, crime data...
Data: Georgia juvenile arrests lower, then rise slightly in five-year timeframe
The DNA also tied him to several other assaults in DeKalb County in that time period, the...
Man pleads guilty to 1994 sexual assault, DeKalb County District Attorney says
Shortly before 3 a.m. on Monday, police responded to a home on Allen Street about a person who...
Gwinnett County PD investigating after man dies after being found shot in parked car
The fire happened at a home on Treasure Court shortly after 12:40 p.m.
DeKalb County firefighter injured battling house fire
Oscar Ubaldo Vega-Aguirre was arrested in connection to the shooting death of Joshua Swink, 41,...
Man arrested after Paulding County meet up to buy dirt bike turns deadly, sheriff’s office says