Thousands of new jobs created for Assembly Atlanta project

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It takes countless hours of hard work in order to build Georgia’s largest production studio. The work created more than 1,000 construction jobs.

All of the steel for the Assembly Atlanta project was fabricated at Steel LLC in Scottdale. Their workers worked for almost two years to create the 13,000 trusses, beams, and columns totaling 12,000 tons — enough to fill 600 trucks.

Robert Miller is one of 150 employees who worked overtime to make the project happen. After decades of work, he says the Assembly project is one of the biggest he’s been a part of.

“We got to clean it up, paint it and get it out of here. I tell my kids, ‘Your daddy is proud of that,’” said Miller.

The company has been in business since 1947. They’ve worked on big-name projects like the World of Coke Museum and Falcons Stadium, but Rob Williams said the Assembly project helped the company add workers at a time when it was hard to find work.

“Having a steady flow of work for such a long time frame, it’s a good sense of job security for everybody,” said Williams.

Job creation doesn’t end there. Assembly and Third Rail Studios expect to add another 4,000 freelance jobs, including operators, production crews and extras.

These facilities will offer a surprising amount of unique opportunities for amateurs who want a piece of the action.

Casting Director Brian Beegle said signing up to be an extra is a great way for someone to learn about the industry and book new opportunities.

“This is the best place in the world to be an actor. The movies here are huge now so the opportunities are a lot bigger as well. It doesn’t matter if you have never done anything in this industry at all. There’s a way to learn your way and find your way,” said Beegle.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.