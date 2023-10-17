Doraville housing market expected to boom from Assembly Atlanta

DORAVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Assembly Atlanta is set to bring thousands of jobs to Doraville, and local realtors said housing will be in high demand.

Tracy Queen is a longtime Doraville homeowner who just put her home on the market.

“What’s interesting is we’ve been watching that for years, and we’ve been hearing all kinds of exciting things that are coming,” she said.

It’s properties like Queen’s that are being called a “hot market buy.”

“I think the market definitely will boom,” Ericka Cannida, a realtor with Atlanta Communities Real Estate, said. “If anything, it will increase and help the economic growth here, because this particular studio is going to bring multiple jobs to the area.”

Cannida said homes in Doraville are currently going for $200,000 to $600,000. The new attraction will increase home values, but Cannida pointed out it comes with a setback.

“We need more homes,” Cannida said.

According to Cannida, a little more than two dozen homes are currently on the market in Doraville. She said it’s a matter of high demand and low inventory.

But there are new developments in Tucker and Brookhaven.

An interactive map shows dozens of projects taking shape in the area, from apartments to multi-family housing and a new city center.

Queen, who is moving for a little more space, is staying in the area. She said she’s looking forward to what’s to come.

“I got a little bit of a wait-and-see mentality,” Queen said.

