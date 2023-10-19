3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Assembly Atlanta unveils iconic new sign above studio

The bridge was once used as a crossing for GM auto workers to access the car assembly plant that used to be located on the property.
By Tori Cooper
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A huge reveal years in the making was finally unveiled Wednesday.

The massive ‘Assembly’ sign was installed at Assembly Atlanta in Doraville, shining a new light on a major beginning.

“Sometimes I’ll sit up here at night when everybody is locking up and people are going home this last week, and I absolutely found myself getting a little emotional,” Assembly Atlanta Developer, Jay Gibson, of The Gibson Company said it’s something special to watch finally come to light.

“Here you’ve just been pouring everything into it and you look up at these letters and you just sit back and go, Wow!” Gibson said while looking up at the new Assembly sign.

After more than two and half years of planning, envisioning, and building, Assembly Atlanta unveiled its new and iconic sign Wednesday that lit up the old General Motors plant bridge that was originally created in 1945.

The bridge was once used as a crossing for GM auto workers to access the car assembly plant that used to be located on the property.

“So the unique thing about the bridge is it’s a part of history, it was part of the plant itself, it was iconic in the day. So we’re going to keep that and make it even more iconic,” Gibson said.

Now it’s a symbol of what will be assembled next at Assembly Studios.

“It offers an opportunity for everyone, from the creative storytellers to the folks that make a living with their creative hands,” Gray Television CEO Hilton Howell said.

Hilton Howell said he is excited to welcome film and television makers to the sets.

“I do hope that 100 years from now Georgia is a permanent place where films and television shows are made,” Howell said.

Now the lights are finally on, and the show is just beginning for Assembly Atlanta.

“This was a monument for Georgia to show the world what Georgia could do and that was our goal from day one,” Jay Gibson said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eugene Louis-Jocques was charged in connection to Beauty Couch's death. He has been charged...
Family demands justice after boyfriend charged in Austell woman’s murder
Georgia Powerball ticket.
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Georgia
Audubon Briarcliff Apartments
3 killed, including 7-year-old, in possible murder-suicide, DeKalb County police say
Gary Thomas won $150,000 a year for life from a scratch-off ticket.
Lucky man wins $150,000 a year for life in lottery
Atlanta’s first artificial intelligence supermarket is holding its grand opening on Tuesday.
Atlanta’s first AI supermarket opens in Chamblee

Latest News

A large fire destroyed multiple apartments in Marietta on Wednesday.
Crews battle large fire at Marietta apartments
Crash blocks all lanes of I-285 east of Buford Highway in DeKalb
Crash blocks all lanes of I-285 east of Buford Highway in DeKalb
A Metro Atlanta man and his family are mourning the loss of his father, who was killed in...
Metro Atlanta man mourns loss of father killed during attack in Israel
Crews battle large fire at Marietta apartments
Crews battle large fire at Marietta apartments