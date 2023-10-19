Assembly Atlanta unveils iconic new sign above studio

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A huge reveal years in the making was finally unveiled Wednesday.

The massive ‘Assembly’ sign was installed at Assembly Atlanta in Doraville, shining a new light on a major beginning.

“Sometimes I’ll sit up here at night when everybody is locking up and people are going home this last week, and I absolutely found myself getting a little emotional,” Assembly Atlanta Developer, Jay Gibson, of The Gibson Company said it’s something special to watch finally come to light.

“Here you’ve just been pouring everything into it and you look up at these letters and you just sit back and go, Wow!” Gibson said while looking up at the new Assembly sign.

After more than two and half years of planning, envisioning, and building, Assembly Atlanta unveiled its new and iconic sign Wednesday that lit up the old General Motors plant bridge that was originally created in 1945.

The bridge was once used as a crossing for GM auto workers to access the car assembly plant that used to be located on the property.

“So the unique thing about the bridge is it’s a part of history, it was part of the plant itself, it was iconic in the day. So we’re going to keep that and make it even more iconic,” Gibson said.

Now it’s a symbol of what will be assembled next at Assembly Studios.

“It offers an opportunity for everyone, from the creative storytellers to the folks that make a living with their creative hands,” Gray Television CEO Hilton Howell said.

Hilton Howell said he is excited to welcome film and television makers to the sets.

“I do hope that 100 years from now Georgia is a permanent place where films and television shows are made,” Howell said.

Now the lights are finally on, and the show is just beginning for Assembly Atlanta.

“This was a monument for Georgia to show the world what Georgia could do and that was our goal from day one,” Jay Gibson said.

