Assembly Atlanta construction worker and his dog get a big surprise

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Making dreams come to life isn’t easy — especially when the dream is a sprawling 135-acre film studio project.

Assembly Atlanta, which is owned by Atlanta News First’s parent company Gray Television, will one day be a mixed-use site featuring businesses, parks and nearly 350,000 square feet of sound stages for the state’s burgeoning film industry. But none of it would be possible without people like Keller Carlock.

Carlock works for The Gipson Company, which has been tasked with building Assembly Atlanta. For about two years now, Carlock has acted as real estate developer Jay Gipson’s eyes and ears on the ground.

“I’m kind of the night guy. I’m the 24/7,” Carlock said. “You call, I answer.”

Carlock’s dog, Blue, joins him at work. At home, Carlock said Blue wakes up at 5:30 a.m. sharp and waits for him at the door, eager to start the day.

Carlock’s work ethic has inspired Gipson.

“It amazes me to this day,” he said. “His commitment and dedication to this just exceeded my expectations.”

So Atlanta News First decided a surprise was in order.

Carlock was in the middle of a construction meeting when Atlanta News First’s Surprise Squad showed up. He received a $500 gift card to Bones Restaurant, a Buckhead steakhouse.

And we couldn’t forget about Blue! The dog got a PetSmart gift basket.

“Y’all did not have to do this,” Carlock said. “Just being out here alone is a treat in itself.”

