3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Assembly Atlanta construction worker and his dog get a big surprise

Assembly Atlanta construction worker and his dog get a big surprise
By Gurvir Dhindsa and Hope Dean
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Making dreams come to life isn’t easy — especially when the dream is a sprawling 135-acre film studio project.

Assembly Atlanta, which is owned by Atlanta News First’s parent company Gray Television, will one day be a mixed-use site featuring businesses, parks and nearly 350,000 square feet of sound stages for the state’s burgeoning film industry. But none of it would be possible without people like Keller Carlock.

Carlock works for The Gipson Company, which has been tasked with building Assembly Atlanta. For about two years now, Carlock has acted as real estate developer Jay Gipson’s eyes and ears on the ground.

“I’m kind of the night guy. I’m the 24/7,” Carlock said. “You call, I answer.”

Caption

Carlock’s dog, Blue, joins him at work. At home, Carlock said Blue wakes up at 5:30 a.m. sharp and waits for him at the door, eager to start the day.

Carlock’s work ethic has inspired Gipson.

“It amazes me to this day,” he said. “His commitment and dedication to this just exceeded my expectations.”

So Atlanta News First decided a surprise was in order.

Assembly Atlanta Coverage
Everything to know about Assembly Atlanta, Gray Television's state-of-the-art movie studio development
Assembly Atlanta

Carlock was in the middle of a construction meeting when Atlanta News First’s Surprise Squad showed up. He received a $500 gift card to Bones Restaurant, a Buckhead steakhouse.

And we couldn’t forget about Blue! The dog got a PetSmart gift basket.

“Y’all did not have to do this,” Carlock said. “Just being out here alone is a treat in itself.”

Thanks to our sponsors Beaver Toyota of Cumming, United Community Bank and Van Sant Law for making this surprise possible.

If you know someone helping others and making a difference in the community, let us know at surprisesquad@atlantanewsfirst.com.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
Historic downtown Senoia is one of the most famous production sites in the Atlanta metro area...
International tourists flock to small Georgia towns for iconic film production tours
Frank Ingram was identified as the tow truck driver killed in the I-575 crash, according to...
Tow truck driver killed on I-575 in Cherokee County
Georgia Powerball ticket.
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Georgia
File image for a water outage.
Temporary water outage scheduled in DeKalb County

Latest News

Kenneth Chesebro pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case
Kenneth Chesebro pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case
Rallies in metro Atlanta over Israel-Hamas war
Rallies in metro Atlanta over Israel-Hamas war
Assembly Atlanta construction worker and his dog get a big surprise
Assembly Atlanta construction worker and his dog get a big surprise
Overturned tractor-trailer cleared from I-75 northbound lanes in Cobb County
Overturned tractor-trailer cleared from I-75 northbound lanes in Cobb County
Rep.Jim Jordan dropped as House Republicans’ speaker nominee
Rep.Jim Jordan dropped as House Republicans’ speaker nominee