3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

More than $1M given in funding to help several metro Atlanta communities create pedestrian safety plans

Newton County is receiving $400,000, Chamblee is getting $240,000 and Clarkston is receiving $1 million.
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Approximately $1.6 million in federal money will go to several metro Atlanta communities to help create pedestrian safety plans in response to a rise in pedestrian deaths.

Newton County is receiving $400,000, Chamblee is getting $240,000 and Clarkston is receiving $1 million.

Congressman Hank Johnson helped secure the money aimed at safer streets for those who walk.

In a press release, Johnson pointed to a rise in pedestrian deaths in Georgia and across the nation because of various factors, including lack of lighting and sidewalks.

Clarkston Mayor Beverly Burks said this grant money will especially help in her city where many people walk to get where they need to go.

“We are home to several newcomers, refugees and many of them are pedestrians,” she said. “So having a way to improve and continue to provide safe ways for our community to walk is great and this grant will allow them.”

Burks said the funding will help with intersection improvements, better crosswalks and sidewalks.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Ridge restaurant
Blue Ridge restaurant has ‘unable to parent’ fee
Tyron Lambert was booked into the Paulding County jail on charges of home invasion family...
Cobb County school teacher killed, estranged husband charged with murder, sheriff says
U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and a Senate subcommittee held a hearing on Monday on Georgia's foster...
Georgia judges accuse foster care agency of trying to break state law
Mayra Norris claims to have been struck by a baseball thrown by the former Braves World Series...
Atlanta Braves, World Series MVP Jorge Soler target of lawsuit
Police are investigating a shooting near Georgia State University’s campus in downtown Atlanta.
4 injured, including 2 students, after shooting near Georgia State University

Latest News

One man is dead after a shooting at the Georgia State MARTA station.
Deadly shooting at Georgia State MARTA station
Better Call Harry
Longtime Sears customer wants former retail giant to fix her furnace
Water main break shuts down Glenwood Road. Crews on scene.
Water main break repaired in DeKalb County
Newton County is receiving $400,000, Chamblee is getting $240,000 and Clarkston is receiving $1...
More than $1M given in funding to help several metro Atlanta communities create pedestrian safety plans