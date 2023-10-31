More than $1M given in funding to help several metro Atlanta communities create pedestrian safety plans

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Approximately $1.6 million in federal money will go to several metro Atlanta communities to help create pedestrian safety plans in response to a rise in pedestrian deaths.

Newton County is receiving $400,000, Chamblee is getting $240,000 and Clarkston is receiving $1 million.

Congressman Hank Johnson helped secure the money aimed at safer streets for those who walk.

In a press release, Johnson pointed to a rise in pedestrian deaths in Georgia and across the nation because of various factors, including lack of lighting and sidewalks.

Clarkston Mayor Beverly Burks said this grant money will especially help in her city where many people walk to get where they need to go.

“We are home to several newcomers, refugees and many of them are pedestrians,” she said. “So having a way to improve and continue to provide safe ways for our community to walk is great and this grant will allow them.”

Burks said the funding will help with intersection improvements, better crosswalks and sidewalks.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.