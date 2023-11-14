Shooting victim’s family hires attorney, says 911 never responded

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The family of De’Asia Hart, the 19-year-old bystander who died after she was shot near Georgia State University late last month, has hired nationally recognized trial attorney L. Chris Stewart to investigate the incident.

Hart was critically injured during a shooting near a RaceTrac gas station at 100 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue around 5 a.m. on Oct. 29. According to GSU officials, the injuries resulted from a gunfight at the RaceTrac.

Hart was taken to Grady Hospital in critical condition and Atlanta police later announced her death. Two Georgia State students were injured in the shooting, along with one other person.

Hart’s family said Atlanta’s 911 call center did not respond to multiple calls following the shooting, and said Hart’s friends put her in their own car and drove her to the hospital themselves.

Hart, the mother of a one-year old, will be buried Nov. 18 in Americus, Georgia.

Stewart said he will address media next week following the funeral. Stewart is managing partner of Stewart Miller Simmons Trial Attorneys. The firm says it has won more 2,000 cases and recovered more than $1 billion for its clients.

