8 arrested during pro-Palestine cease-fire demonstration in Buckhead, police say

Demonstrators gather in Buckhead
Demonstrators gather in Buckhead(@iamdontrades via X.com)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Eight people have been arrested during what police described as a pro-Palestine cease-fire demonstration in Buckhead Friday.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of Peachtree Road near Lenox Square Friday morning. According to Atlanta police, some of the demonstrators entered the road and reportedly refused to cooperate with orders to disperse from the street.

It comes after Israeli officials said they reached a hostage agreement with Hamas which led to the release of 39 Palestinian prisoners and 24 Israeli citizens.

“APD continues to monitor the situation to ensure the safety of shoppers, visitors, and demonstrators, and to uphold the law and protect the right to free speech,” the police department said in a statement.

