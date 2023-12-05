Man sentenced to life without parole for 2020 double murder, district attorney says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been sentenced to life without parole for the murder of two women in 2020, according to an Alabama district attorney.

The bodies of Vanita Richardson and Truvenia Campbell were found on a bridge in Rome, Georgia, on May 13, 2020, according to Cherokee County, Alabama, District Attorney Summerford.

An investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and multiple agencies in Alabama led to the arrest of Desmond Lavonta Brown, according to the district attorney. Brown was tried by an Alabama jury, who found him guilty of capital murder. The jury handed down a verdict of life without parole.

According to the district attorney, Brown will serve his sentence in Alabama.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.