Friends of Refugees works to help U.S. newcomers thrive, not just survive

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - When you walk around Clarkston, which has a population of about 15,000, you quickly notice its diversity. People from all over the world call this small DeKalb County city home.

The nonprofit Friends of Refugees exists to welcome newcomers to the U.S. and help them acclimate to American life. Khatera Barati came to the United States from Afghanistan when she was 14 years old, not knowing English.

“I’ve also wanted to help my community,” Barati said.

More than ten years later, Barati is in college and working as a program coordinator at Friends of Refugees helping moms learn English.

“Being able to help the moms be on their own feet and be able to do things on their own makes me so happy. It makes my heart feel so warm,” said Barati.

The Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) provides short-term cash and medical assistance to new arrivals. The federal agency also offers case management services, job readiness services and English classes. But those programs end after eight months. Friends of Refugees picks up where ORR leaves off.

“[We] help refugees thrive in the U.S., not just survive, or make it to the next day. Everything, from helping them find and start businesses. Literacy is a huge thing,” said Brian Chang, a Friends of Refugees board member.

A church is within walking distance of a mosque in Clarkston. Rusty Pritchard is the director of faith integration at Friends of Refugees. He works as a liaison between Clarkston’s several religious groups.

“It’s so much more of a rich experience when you don’t feel like you’re on your own,” he said.

Friends of Refugees wants to raise $875,000 by the end of the year — and they’re almost there. So far, the organization has raised $517,000.

When choosing an organization to give to, it’s important to determine what percentage of your donation goes directly to the cause. Websites like Guidestar.org and CharityNavigator.org look at how nonprofits manage their budget.

Friends of Refugees scored 91%, earning a 4-star rating on CharityNavigator. If you’d like to donate to this nonprofit, you can visit its website here.

