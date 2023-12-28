Mother of 4 shot and killed at southwest Atlanta McDonald’s identified

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman who was shot and killed at a McDonald’s in Atlanta’s West End neighborhood on Wednesday has been identified.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said the woman was Tamanika Woods. She was shot during an “escalating dispute” with another customer at the fast food restaurant off Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard SW, Atlanta police said.

“She’s a very great mother and she’s a very good person, very sweet and family-oriented,” a family friend told Atlanta News First at the scene. Family friends added that Woods, who was in her 30s, had four children.

Woods was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition and died at the hospital, according to police. Police believe the shooting happened during a fight with another woman in her 20s, who has not been identified. Customers called 911 and held the suspect down until officers arrived.

No children were inside the restaurant during the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

