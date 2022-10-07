‘He was incredible’ | Mother demands justice in fatal shooting of her son

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Just days after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed near a Dave and Buster’s in Jackson County on Wednesday evening, the boy’s mother demands justice.

Just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Gwinnett County police responded to a “person shot call” in the parking lot near Dave and Buster’s at 5900 Sugarloaf Parkway and located a young male dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police officials have identified the victim as 17-year-old Elijah DeWitt of Jefferson in Jackson County.

We lost a brother last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with DeWitt Family, the Jefferson High School family and all those impacted by this tragic loss. We will miss you!

RIP Elijah "Eazy" Dewitt 🕊 pic.twitter.com/dhr82FyymR — Cam Newton 7V7 (@CamNewton7v7) October 6, 2022

The Gwinnett Police Department says two teenagers were arrested in connection to the Jefferson High School football player’s shooting death at Sugarloaf Mills.

They have been identified as 19-year-old Chandler Richardson and 18-year-old Kemare Bryan. They were both arrested in South Carolina. They are facing the following charges: Felony Murder, Malice Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Felonies.

Chandler Richardson and Kemare Bryan (Atlanta News First)

Detectives are still trying to determine the motive behind the shooting. It appears the victim and suspects knew each other and were fighting before the shooting.

