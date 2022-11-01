Atlanta DJ, others mourn death of Migos rapper Takeoff

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Shockwaves are being felt across metro Atlanta and the nation after local rapper Takeoff from the popular group Migos was shot and killed.

“Their music, you couldn’t escape it,” says DJ Headkrack of Hot 107.9.

Migos is a Gwinnett County group that started on the local scene a decade ago before blowing up to world-known status.

ORIGINAL STORY: Migos rapper Takeoff killed in shooting in Houston, Texas

“I remember when I first moved to Atlanta, going to Birthday Bash and things like that, and you’d start to see these flyers and posterboards all over the city about the Migos,” said DJ Headkrack.

The group was comprised of family members Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff. The latter, aka 28-year-old Kirshnik Khari Ball, was known as the quiet one of the trio.

“He was just always cool, calm, collected. He just kind of stayed out of the way until it was time to do his thing and then he would, you know, shine bright,” said DJ Headkrack.

That’s why fans, celebrities, and locals are devastated by his death early this morning at a Houston bowling alley.

RELATED: Hip hop community reacts to death of Migos rapper Takeoff

“The party carried over until about 2 A.M. until they were cleared out. That’s when the shooting occurred, where it left one male deceased on scene and two others that were transported to area hospitals nearby,” said a spokesperson for the Houston Police Department.

“It hurts because it’s like watching, finally, those people from your school go on to be successful and then watching something tragic happen at the height of their success,” said DJ Headkrack.

Houston police are still looking into what led to the shooting.

“Just to see someone come from point a to point b, and do it all humbly, it was a beautiful thing to see and that energy is going to be forever missed,” said DJ Headkrack.

Atlanta News First has reached out to Takeoff’s mother, as well as to Migos’ record label for statements on the loss.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.