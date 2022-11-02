‘He showed love to everybody,’ Atlanta musicians remember Takeoff

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Tuesday night Atlanta rapper, Pastor Troy, recorded a new song at Patchwerk Recording Studios in Midtown. The lyrics serve as a direct reflection following the fatal shooting of Migos rapper, Takeoff.

“I’m sick and tired of seeing rappers dead on TMZ. Nine times out of ten they look like me. I’m sick and tired,” Pastor Troy sang.

Authorities say Takeoff, a member of Atlanta rap group Migos, was gunned down outside a Houston, Texas bowling alley early Tuesday morning.

A Houston Police spokesman said roughly 40 people fled the scene following an altercation after a private party. It’s unclear if Takeoff was the intended target.

“We have no reason to believe that he was involved in anything criminal at the time. Just as people described him a very peaceful, loving, great, entertainer,” Houston Police Chief, Troy Finner, said.

Friends and colleagues in the music industry describe Takeoff as immensely talented. He rapped on hit tracks like Bad and Boujee, which was released in Atlanta.

Kishawn Gilliam with Patchwerk Recording Studios says Takeoff was never affected by fame. He always stayed humble and gave back to the community.

“He showed love to everybody. He was one of the very few artists in this business that everyone respected and loved because he treated them that way,” Gilliam said.

Houston Police are still searching for two people that fired shots outside the bowling alley and are hoping to make an arrest soon.

“Bottom line. Mark my words, mark it. This great city, with our great citizens and our police department, we will find who’s responsible for it,” Chief Finner said.

Takeoff was 28 years old.

