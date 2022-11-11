Vital panel discussion on mental health awareness held at Trap Music Museum

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The world-renowned Trap Music is known for highlighting the evolution and importance of trap music, hip-hop culture, and art.

On Wednesday evening, the Grady Trauma Project, and Honor Roll Clothing joined for a panel discussion titled, Please Don’t Crash Out that focused on mental health awareness and healthy coping mechanisms for everyday stress.

The panelists included Briana Spivey of the Grady Project, Diana Cortina-Rodriguez of Grady Trauma Recovery Center, Jasmine Milan, Science Gallery Director Floyd Hall, and Atlanta rapper Young Dro.

“This type of work is something I’m tremendously attached to. We want to make sure we’re reminding people of their own human dignity as well as informing them of the options that are available,” said Dr. Wall Rice, a professor of Psychology at Morehouse College.

As the panel discussion was beginning, Young Dro took the mic and said he’s been sobered for 16 months to a loud cheer of applause from the crowd of roughly 100 people.

The panelists each detailed common stress factors in everyday life such as traffic, work stress, personal stress, family, and other life stresses, and how it is important to know when you need help in speaking up.

“My research centers around the traumas and mental health of black women. A lot of the work that I do centers around redefining strength and what that looks like. Being able to realize that you can be strong and lean on your friends and let people know that you’re struggling today and that is ok,” said Spivey.

The panelists took turns sharing personal stories of life stresses and how they’ve coped with them and how important it is to realize that asking for help is not a sign of weakness.

“Traffic is stressful, kids are stressful, life is stressful, work is stressful, family things are stressful. Being able to acknowledge that stress will happen is the first step,” said Dr. Rice. “It’s important to communicate with others because if you don’t communicate that to other people, they can’t help you out. As much as we hold it in and want to be strong and feel like we got it, we need help. And that is okay.”

“There is a new field of science called image genetics and what they’re studying right now is how these multi-generational patterns of trauma are impacting our teens. People of color are now at a higher rate of developing mental health conditions, physical conditions, chronic pain conditions,” said Cortina-Rodriguez.

Cortina-Rodriguez also pointed to the value of possibly talking about the stresses in your life with a trusted therapist. It could be key to begin with childhood and give your therapist an opportunity to evaluate and understand what could be a childhood trauma and how to cope.

“A lot of times people don’t even consider what happened in their childhoods traumatic because it is so normal to them. If someone hears gunshots outside their windows, that’s normal to some people,” she said.

Spivey pointed to the importance of making sure you also incorporate things that you like that make you feel good.

“Whether that is things like listening to music, drawing, yoga, meditation, going to church, whatever that feels like to you. Make sure you incorporate that into your weekly and daily schedule because if you don’t. the stress will continue to build, and you will continue to feel overwhelmed, and you will crash out,” said Spivey. “That is the result of us not tending to your stress.”

Honor Roll Clothing has designed and manufactured its brand in Atlanta for the past 12 years, according to officials.

