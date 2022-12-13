Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of Buckhead woman
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department provided updates Monday night on two deadly incidents.
According to police, 23-year-old Antonio Brown was arrested in the Buckhead stabbing incident that killed 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles.
Mayor Andre Dickens announced the arrest during a press conference one day after family and friends gathered to remember Bowles during a vigil.
“We put out a call to the public just yesterday asking for help identifying the person of interest in camera footage,” Mayor Dickens said. “Today, a resident spotted Mr. Brown and contacted Atlanta Police who were able to make an arrest.”
WATCH THE MAYOR’S PRESS CONFERENCE BELOW:
