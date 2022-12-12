Buckhead neighbors mourn death of 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A Buckhead neighborhood is reeling after the murder of 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles. Police said her son found her stabbed to death in her garage on Dec. 10 around 6 p.m.

A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured a photo of what Atlanta police are calling a person of interest.

“This is not a way that a family should have to spend their holiday season,” said Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr.

Police found Bowles’ Lexus SUV, abandoned in Dekalb County, but not the killer. That thought has left some in the area, like Kimberly Graham on edge.

“You have to watch over your shoulder all the time. It hits home when it’s in your back door like that,” she said.

She regularly jogs along West Paces Ferry Road, but she is now rethinking her routine.

“It could have been any of us, just going out to run errands, we’ll go into the garage,” she said.

The councilperson overseeing this area says such a heinous crime, must come with stiff consequences.

“We cannot have this violence in our town. This is not what Atlanta is this is not what Atlanta has historically been,” said Mary Norwood.

Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information. Graham is calling on the city to do more to prevent more deaths

“We need some really tough authority around here. We need more police presence or something,” said Graham.

Police are also urging residents to register video cameras with ‘Connect Atlanta.’ It is a public safety program created by the city to help police solve crimes. You can learn more at https://connectatlanta.org/.

