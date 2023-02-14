Lawsuit alleges ADA violations in Matthew Williams’ death

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The family of Matthew “Zadok” Williams and their attorneys will hold a press conference Feb 17 at 10:30 a.m. to announce a lawsuit against Dekalb County.

The lawsuit will allege DeKalb County police violated the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 and section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973.

DeKalb County police killed Williams Apr. 12, 2021, during a mental health crisis. Williams had previously contacted DeKalb police during a separate prior crisis and requested an ambulance. Williams’ family and their attorneys allege that the ambulance never arrived.

On Apr. 12, the family says DeKalb officers surrounded Williams’ home, broke down his door, shot him and left him without medical aid for 90 minutes. The family says the ADA and DeKalb County policy required the arrival of a SWAT team and trained negotiator.

Police claimed that Williams advanced on them and one of the officers shot at him on a trail in DeKalb County.

Williams then reportedly barricaded himself inside his home. Police officers on the scene attempted to kick in the door several times.

At some point, Williams opened the door again. At this time, police claimed he lunged at them and one of the officers fired 3 shots.

The Dekalb County District Attorney declined to press charges against the officers.

