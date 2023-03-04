Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Certain Kia and Hyundai vehicles targeted by thieves

Atlanta Police Department said 116 cases have been reported so far in 2023
The Atlanta Police Department said last year there were 586 stolen Hyundai or Kia vehicles.
By Asia Wilson
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s an ongoing problem that’s been happening nationwide for months.

People steal certain Kia models and Hyundai’s and then share their bad acts on videos via social media, using hashtag #kiaboyz.

The Atlanta Police Department said last year there were 586 stolen Hyundai or Kia vehicles. That’s up from 179 in 2019.

So far, this year, there have been more than 100 reported stolen Kia or Hyundai.

One woman said she was just recently victimized and wants answers.

“I realized my car wasn’t there, I was like ‘oh my God! Oh my God! Please don’t tell me they did that. Please don’t tell me they did that,’” said Tammie Brown.

Brown said she was preparing to go to the gas station Feb. 27 when she found her 2015 Kia was not in her driveway.

“My car was parked out all day and just when I was about to go to the gas station, I had went down and then I had went back upstairs. When I went back upstairs and I came back out the door, I looked and didn’t see my car no longer in the same parking space. It happened about probably 8 something,” Brown said.

Brown said she lives near Piedmont Park in Atlanta.

“When I realized, I instantly started shaking because I did hear about. I know them stealing cars, but I didn’t know in that area because I haven’t had a problem,” Brown said.

Brown said this happened while her doors were locked.

“I had a lot of my stuff. A lot of my belongings in there, and actually I had my birth certificate, my DOT physical that we’re required to have on the truck when we’re driving,” Brown said. “I had just went and bought me a couple of outfits and a pair of new shoes,” she said.

Brown said she has concerns, as she said her case is still being investigated.

“The officer, he told me that they actually were still riding around on the area, but they still haven’t recovered the vehicle,” Brown said.

“I haven’t been able to sleep,” Brown said. “I just been so stressed out about the whole situation with my car. It just makes me so angry that somebody is still riding around in my car,” Brown said.

Dale Ferris, the owner of Automotive Service and Repair, said he’s been hearing about the trend.

“Their ignition is susceptible to easy break-in,” Ferris said.

Ferris said there could be a small remedy to prevent your car from being targeted next.

“Maybe the old school, just getting the club and putting it on your steering wheel. I mean they could still damage your car and get it started but at least they might not be able to drive it anywhere,” Ferris said.

He also said you can look at getting your car re-wired.

“Like re-wiring the fuel pump and putting a switch somewhere in a hidden place to where, even if they were able to break all that stuff, they wouldn’t be able to start the car,” Ferris said. “If you simply switched off the fuel pump and then the car is not going to run if it doesn’t have any fuel pressure,” Ferris said.

As for Brown, she said she just wants a solution quickly. The truck driver said while she has insurance and it should cover it, she’s still worried about having to pay for the cost of the car every month.

“If they don’t recover it in 10 days, they’ll pay what it’s worth, but I’m still going to be paying on a car that I don’t have, and I just think that’s unfair,” Brown said.

The Clayton County Police Department also said they are seeing an increase in suspects targeting KIA and Hyundai vehicles. Officials said they made multiple arrests, and some of those arrested, admitted to breaking into cars looking for guns and other valuables.

Atlanta News First also reached out to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office to see if anything is being done about the cases in the County.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia school bus on rainy day
LIST: Schools across Georgia closing early ahead of possible severe weather
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms
Severe storms in Atlanta leave behind damaged properties and power outage
The National Park Service is sharing a few tips for staying safe around bears.
National Park Service says ‘never push a slower friend down’ when escaping a bear
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close

Latest News

Family displaced after tree falls on home
Thieves continue to steal Kia, Hyundai vehicles
More than 100 Kias, Hyundais stolen in metro Atlanta so far this year
High interest rates result in repossessed cars, lawmakers discuss regulation
State legislators meet at the State Capitol.
Fate of students one of many questions for Buckhead cityhood movement