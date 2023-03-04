Certain Kia and Hyundai vehicles targeted by thieves

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s an ongoing problem that’s been happening nationwide for months.

People steal certain Kia models and Hyundai’s and then share their bad acts on videos via social media, using hashtag #kiaboyz.

The Atlanta Police Department said last year there were 586 stolen Hyundai or Kia vehicles. That’s up from 179 in 2019.

So far, this year, there have been more than 100 reported stolen Kia or Hyundai.

One woman said she was just recently victimized and wants answers.

“I realized my car wasn’t there, I was like ‘oh my God! Oh my God! Please don’t tell me they did that. Please don’t tell me they did that,’” said Tammie Brown.

Brown said she was preparing to go to the gas station Feb. 27 when she found her 2015 Kia was not in her driveway.

“My car was parked out all day and just when I was about to go to the gas station, I had went down and then I had went back upstairs. When I went back upstairs and I came back out the door, I looked and didn’t see my car no longer in the same parking space. It happened about probably 8 something,” Brown said.

Brown said she lives near Piedmont Park in Atlanta.

“When I realized, I instantly started shaking because I did hear about. I know them stealing cars, but I didn’t know in that area because I haven’t had a problem,” Brown said.

Brown said this happened while her doors were locked.

“I had a lot of my stuff. A lot of my belongings in there, and actually I had my birth certificate, my DOT physical that we’re required to have on the truck when we’re driving,” Brown said. “I had just went and bought me a couple of outfits and a pair of new shoes,” she said.

Brown said she has concerns, as she said her case is still being investigated.

“The officer, he told me that they actually were still riding around on the area, but they still haven’t recovered the vehicle,” Brown said.

“I haven’t been able to sleep,” Brown said. “I just been so stressed out about the whole situation with my car. It just makes me so angry that somebody is still riding around in my car,” Brown said.

Dale Ferris, the owner of Automotive Service and Repair, said he’s been hearing about the trend.

“Their ignition is susceptible to easy break-in,” Ferris said.

Ferris said there could be a small remedy to prevent your car from being targeted next.

“Maybe the old school, just getting the club and putting it on your steering wheel. I mean they could still damage your car and get it started but at least they might not be able to drive it anywhere,” Ferris said.

He also said you can look at getting your car re-wired.

“Like re-wiring the fuel pump and putting a switch somewhere in a hidden place to where, even if they were able to break all that stuff, they wouldn’t be able to start the car,” Ferris said. “If you simply switched off the fuel pump and then the car is not going to run if it doesn’t have any fuel pressure,” Ferris said.

As for Brown, she said she just wants a solution quickly. The truck driver said while she has insurance and it should cover it, she’s still worried about having to pay for the cost of the car every month.

“If they don’t recover it in 10 days, they’ll pay what it’s worth, but I’m still going to be paying on a car that I don’t have, and I just think that’s unfair,” Brown said.

The Clayton County Police Department also said they are seeing an increase in suspects targeting KIA and Hyundai vehicles. Officials said they made multiple arrests, and some of those arrested, admitted to breaking into cars looking for guns and other valuables.

Atlanta News First also reached out to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office to see if anything is being done about the cases in the County.

