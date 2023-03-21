Atlanta police looking for shooter in gas station homicide
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a shooting on March 14.
Adonnis Williams was shot at the Shell gas station at 1720 Martin Luther King Dr. SW around 10:50 p.m. March 14. He had reportedly gotten into a fight at the station and wrestled control of a gun from another gun. That man then grabbed another gun and shot Williams twice.
Williams went to 154 Gordon Ter. a short distance away before collapsing.
Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.
