Atlanta police looking for shooter in gas station homicide

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a shooting on March 14.

Adonnis Williams was shot at the Shell gas station at 1720 Martin Luther King Dr. SW around 10:50 p.m. March 14. He had reportedly gotten into a fight at the station and wrestled control of a gun from another gun. That man then grabbed another gun and shot Williams twice.

Williams went to 154 Gordon Ter. a short distance away before collapsing.

RELATED: Man dies in shooting at gas station on Martin Luther King Drive

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.