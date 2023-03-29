Community remembers beloved mechanic who was killed at an Atlanta park

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Family, friends, and clients of 31-year-old Owen Jackson, gathered for a candlelight vigil on Tuesday night.

Jackson was found shot in his car that was down a 30-foot embankment in South Bend Park on March 24. Jackson’s loved ones said he only came there to sell his car to provide for his newborn child.

“We hit it off and now here we are five years later. I’m really lost these last few days because I miss him so much,” said Jasmin Walker, Jackson’s girlfriend. “Owen was just a good time. He was my best friend. When I was with him, he always made me feel special,” Walker said. “You know, I actually met him, he actually sold me a car,” she said.

Walker has been Jackson’s girlfriend for five years. She said she was on her way to pick him up the day Jackson died.

“I’m actually the last person he spoke to,” Walker said. “He had called me and told me, ‘hey babe, I’m about to sell the car. Meet me at this address. I pretty much talked to him the whole way here,” Walker said. “And he said, ‘hey babe, I’m about to tell him I’m here, I’m going to call you back. When I pulled up five minutes later, he was gone,” she said.

The couple celebrated their anniversary the night before Jackson died. “Just the night before, he really got to tell me how much he loved me and how much I meant to him, and how much he wanted to change and I’m sad he didn’t get that chance,” Walker said.

Jackson’s mother was also at the candlelight vigil.

“Personally, I think the person came to kill him it’s just too much,” she said. “I can’t imagine him wanting to meet with someone alone,” Jackson’s mom said.

Jackson’s older brother said his brother was sweet and kind.

“Owen, he was awesome as a little brother,” said Eugene Clark, Jackson’s brother.

Clark used to call Jackson, a “gentle giant”.

“Cause he huge, but he not even, he not going to hurt nobody. He’s not going to hurt nobody,” Clark said. “I’m going to remember him as just the cool guy he was,” he said.

Jackson’s cousins are remembering him for his kindness.

“He would help anyone. He would go to bat just to help anyone that needed help,” said Dale Tolbert, Jackson’s cousin.

Now family members are hopeful, more answers will come to light in Jackson’s death.

“He really meant a lot to a lot of people, and it’s just not fair, and it’s just not right and the gun violence here in Atlanta is just senseless,” Walker said. “Like I’m really in awe, it’s not making any sense to me,” she said.

“Justice for Owen, justice for Owen,” both she and Clark said together.

We reached out to Atlanta Police on Tuesday to see if there is an update on this case. Officials said there is nothing new to release at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.

