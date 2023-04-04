Positively Georgia
Woman shot on Fulton Street in southwest Atlanta, police say

The scene of a shooting in southwest Atlanta.
The scene of a shooting in southwest Atlanta.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:39 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shooting investigation is underway in southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta Police say a woman in her 20s was shot in a vehicle at Pryor Street and Fulton Street SW around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Officials say the woman was a passenger in the vehicle and the driver was injured as well but was not shot.

There is currently an active investigation and there is a heavy police presence in the area.

Atlanta News First is at the scene working to get more information from officials. Stay with us for the latest developments.

