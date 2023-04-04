Woman shot on Fulton Street in southwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shooting investigation is underway in southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta Police say a woman in her 20s was shot in a vehicle at Pryor Street and Fulton Street SW around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Officials say the woman was a passenger in the vehicle and the driver was injured as well but was not shot.

There is currently an active investigation and there is a heavy police presence in the area.

