Family mourns 21-year-old shot and killed in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - “She didn’t deserve to die like she did. No one deserves to die like that,” said Creighton Price, Camryn Olivia Price’s mother.

Parents Creighton and Jesse Price can’t stop seeing their little girl.

“Seeing your daughter laying in the hospital bed with her brains hanging out of her head. My god. That’s a hard pill to swallow,” she said.

Police say Camryn Olivia Price was the passenger inside a car when she was shot in southwest Atlanta early Tuesday morning.

Price died at the hospital.

Her parents tell Atlanta News First the 21-year-old, who was a hairstylist from Chester, South Carolina, was in Atlanta visiting friends and a romantic partner, who was driving the car at the time of the shooting.

The two were leaving the strip club, Magic City, when shots were fired on Pryor Street.

“They stop and they noticed the car pulled up so close on the side which was on Camryn’s side, the passenger side, and they just started shooting,” said Creighton Price.

Police say the driver was hurt by flying glass and shrapnel, but he wasn’t shot. He drove off with Price on I-75 North by the Memorial Drive exit.

“Everybody loved Camryn, everybody. I’m talking about everybody. I know it wasn’t her that they were after. I was trying to think like why them,” she said.

Now, Price’s parents can’t rest until they get answers.

“I want to find out who did it and why and I want justice to be served,” said Creighton Price.

This is still an active investigation.

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact the Atlanta Police Department.

