Woman fatally shot in downtown Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are looking for a gunman after a woman was fatally shot Wednesday night in downtown Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department says when officers arrived on the scene just before 8 p.m., they found a woman in critical condition on West Peachtree Street Northwest near the Twelve Hotel. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation continues.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, contact the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

