Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Woman fatally shot in downtown Atlanta, police say

File - police lights
File - police lights(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are looking for a gunman after a woman was fatally shot Wednesday night in downtown Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department says when officers arrived on the scene just before 8 p.m., they found a woman in critical condition on West Peachtree Street Northwest near the Twelve Hotel. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation continues.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, contact the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old missing from Gwinnett Co. high school.
14-year-old disappears from Gwinnett Co. high school on last day of school
The scene of a fatal shooting on Lindbergh Drive NE.
Woman gunned down while riding in Uber on Lindbergh Drive in Buckhead identified
Body cam footage shows the moment a car hits a tow truck and goes airborne – 120 feet in the air.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car goes airborne, driver survives stunning crash
Atlanta police investigate fatal shooting on Lindbergh Drive
911 calls reveal moments after woman shot in Uber on Lindbergh Drive
Daniel Taylor video.
Passenger videos show rough seas on Carnival Cruise

Latest News

George Walter Brown Jr.
Atlanta police searching for missing 61-year-old man with dementia
Police found a car crashed on the side of the road with bullet holes and a victim inside in...
Police find wrecked car with bullet holes, victim inside in DeKalb County
Police investigate overnight shooting, crash in DeKalb County
Protesters said they believe the arrests are retaliation for their opposition to the Atlanta...
Group protests the arrests of 3 activists charged with charity fraud