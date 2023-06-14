DeKalb County gas station safety ordinance deadline looms

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Another shooting at a DeKalb County gas station is being investigated as the county nears an important deadline.

Gas stations in unincorporated DeKalb have until the end of this month to install an up-to-date video surveillance system.

Police responded to the Citgo gas station just off Stone Mill Way in Stone Mountain overnight for a reported shooting. While we are working to learn more details about what happened, it’s sparking conversations about the new ordinance county commissioners passed back in December.

Convenience stores and high-risk businesses in unincorporated DeKalb have until June 30 to install a high-definition surveillance system to help deter crime.

Atlanta News First talked to the store clerk on duty at the time of this latest shooting, who says he heard the gunfire while he was working.

This gas station does have surveillance cameras, something the store clerk tells us he hopes can deter crime.

“Police came, they put up the yellow tape, we couldn’t even go into the store,” said Andrew Spear, the Citco store clerk who was working when the shooting occurred. “We got surveillance all around here, like she got hidden cameras around here.”

We are still working to get in touch with the police to figure out what exactly happened.

In the meantime, this is a grim reminder for many Dekalb County business owners to make sure they comply with the new ordinance by June 30.

