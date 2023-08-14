Back to School
APD looking for suspects in Midtown mosque burglary

The Atlanta Police Department is asking for help identifying and finding the two suspects...
The Atlanta Police Department is asking for help identifying and finding the two suspects pictured above in connection to a burglary at a mosque.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department is asking for help finding two suspects that burglarized a mosque in Midtown Atlanta.

The burglary happened on Aug. 11 at Al-Farooq Masjid Mosque on 14th Street.

Atlanta police said the two suspects stole the donation boxes from the mosque.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477, text information to 274637, or submit tips online.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

