Atlanta Public Schools moves all outdoor activities indoors for extreme heat

Because of the extreme heat forecasted for metro Atlanta, Atlanta Public Schools is shifting...
Because of the extreme heat forecasted for metro Atlanta, Atlanta Public Schools is shifting all outdoor activities on Monday.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Because of the extreme heat forecasted for metro Atlanta on Monday, Atlanta Public Schools is shifting all outdoor activities.

The school system said all outdoor activities will be moved inside.

“We will continue monitoring conditions to determine if any additional schedule adjustments are necessary as the week progresses,” a school district spokesperson said.

An excessive heat warning is in effect for metro Atlanta and most of north Georgia on Monday as high heat and humidity will make it feel dangerously hot. Areas could see feel-like temperatures between 104-110 degrees Monday afternoon.

