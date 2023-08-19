Back to School
WATCH: Video shows crowd fleeing stadium after incident at Discovery HS

By Talgat Almanov
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County deputies are investigating an incident that reportedly involved a gun at Discovery High School stadium in Lawrenceville Friday night.

In the video shot by Atlanta News First, students can be seen running from the stadium.

“It was a very scary and dangerous situation, and out of concern for the safety of everyone, we have cleared the stadium and are asking that you pick up your students immediately,” said Principal Marci Sledge in an email sent to parents.

The incident happened during a football game between Discovery vs. Central Gwinnett.

At this time it is unclear what caused the incident or whether anyone was injured.

