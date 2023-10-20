Assembly Studios moving closer to making movie magic

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The signage has appeared on the gates of Assembly Atlanta Studios, displaying to the community what will be going on inside.

“I will never forget the first day Hilton and I walked out here, and we looked at it, and he looks at me and goes: ‘Think we can do it?’” Gipson recounted. “I said, ‘I think we can.’”

Developer Jay Gipson of The Gipson Company is one of the many people who helped make CEO of Gray Television Hilton Howell’s vision of Assembly Atlanta come to life.

On Thursday, the signage was going up outside on the gates.

“This is kind of like the cherry on top,” Gipson said. “Everything inside is done, and now we are putting the finishing touches.”

There is the Assembly sign, as well as Gray Television and NBCUniversal on display.

Gray Television entered into a long-term lease agreement with NBCUniversal to operate and lease the soundstages.

All day, preparations continued for the red carpet gala this weekend. The decorations are up, and the stage is set.

“It’s actually a really exciting time. It’s kind of the end of this first chapter,” Gipson said. “The studio is coming to life, so all of us are taking a giant deep breath.”

He described it as an almost symbolic end to phase one of development.

“You finish your book report in school, and you put your name on it, and that’s how you know it’s done,” Gipson said. “This is sort of like putting your name on that final report.”

According to Gipson, the next phase includes the Assembly Commons area, which will be open to the public.

