3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Assembly Studios moving closer to making movie magic

Crews are working on finishing touches to phase one of development, like the signage out front.
By Karli Barnett
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The signage has appeared on the gates of Assembly Atlanta Studios, displaying to the community what will be going on inside.

“I will never forget the first day Hilton and I walked out here, and we looked at it, and he looks at me and goes: ‘Think we can do it?’” Gipson recounted. “I said, ‘I think we can.’”

Developer Jay Gipson of The Gipson Company is one of the many people who helped make CEO of Gray Television Hilton Howell’s vision of Assembly Atlanta come to life.

On Thursday, the signage was going up outside on the gates.

“This is kind of like the cherry on top,” Gipson said. “Everything inside is done, and now we are putting the finishing touches.”

There is the Assembly sign, as well as Gray Television and NBCUniversal on display.

Gray Television entered into a long-term lease agreement with NBCUniversal to operate and lease the soundstages.

All day, preparations continued for the red carpet gala this weekend. The decorations are up, and the stage is set.

“It’s actually a really exciting time. It’s kind of the end of this first chapter,” Gipson said. “The studio is coming to life, so all of us are taking a giant deep breath.”

He described it as an almost symbolic end to phase one of development.

“You finish your book report in school, and you put your name on it, and that’s how you know it’s done,” Gipson said. “This is sort of like putting your name on that final report.”

According to Gipson, the next phase includes the Assembly Commons area, which will be open to the public.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
Georgia Powerball ticket.
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Georgia
A fatal accident closed all southbound lanes in Holly Springs.
Tow truck driver killed on I-575 in Cherokee County
Historic downtown Senoia is one of the most famous production sites in the Atlanta metro area...
International tourists flock to small Georgia towns for iconic film production tours
File image for a water outage.
Temporary water outage scheduled in DeKalb County

Latest News

MARTA has a stop in Doraville just by Assembly Atlanta.
Getting around Doraville: City seeks to improve pedestrian safety
Pedestrian killed on I-575 in Cherokee County, all lanes blocked
Pedestrian killed on I-575 in Cherokee County, all lanes blocked
Metro Atlanta youth take pledge to end gun violence
Metro Atlanta youth take pledge to end gun violence
Crews are working on finishing touches to phase one of development, like the signage out front.
Assembly Studios moving closer to making movie magic