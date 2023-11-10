North Georgia is suffering from a drought | What it means for you

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - North Georgia is currently in various stages of drought, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

In counties like Fulton, Cobb and DeKalb, that drought is “moderate,” NOAA said. But it’s “severe” in Cherokee and Bartow counties, “extreme” in Pickens and Gordon counties and even “exceptional” in Walker and Dade counties. Overall, droughts are impacting 5.4 million Georgians.

Low rainfall and higher temperatures are to blame, according to the NOAA. In Atlanta, there were less than two inches of rain in the past month, or 52% less than normal for this time of year.

So what does the drought mean for you?

Low Lake Lanier levels

Water levels have dipped in many streams and lakes — including Lake Lanier. Right now, the lake is about 1,063 feet deep, NOAA data shows. That’s eight feet below its maximum capacity and three feet below this time last year.

Boaters and swimmers may be disappointed, especially in the shallower areas by the shore.

Delayed harvests

It isn’t just the air that’s dry — it’s the soil, too. Georgia farmers are reporting heavy crop losses alongside delayed harvesting and planting, according to NOAA.

At the grocery store, this could impact the price and availability of greens like broccoli, cabbage and lettuce, or fruits like apples and nectarines, which are scheduled to be harvested in late October or early November.

Wildfire hazards

The drought has increased wildfires in Georgia, NOAA said. The higher rate is expected to continue through November.

In Walker County, which is under an “exceptional” drought warning, firefighters recently spent days battling a blaze spanning 1,400 acres, according to the Georgia Forestry Commission. Almost 900 more acres burned in Dade County wildfires, while 50 acres burned in a Gilmer County wildfire.

You can keep an eye on drought levels in Georgia here.

