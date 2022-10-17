illy Caffé opening Atlantic Station location in early 2023

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - European coffee brand illy Caffé will open its first Atlanta location in Atlantic Station in early 2023.

The shop will offer a full suite of drink offerings such as cold brews, lattes and cappuccinos as well as breakfast, lunch and dinner menus. The dinner menu includes “Italian-inspired cocktails and light appetizers.” Visitors will also be able to buy illy’s espresso machines and other coffee accessories.

The coffee brand has expanded rapidly since entering the United States in 2019. The Atlantic Station location will be illy’s 18th in the United States.

