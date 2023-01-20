Man seen yelling racial slurs at FedEx driver

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A viral video that has been seen more than 20 million times shows the disturbing encounter of a Douglasville homeowner yelling racial slurs at a FedEx driver this week.

“As soon as I jump out, he tells me I don’t want no black delivery drivers delivering at my house and I told FedEx before about this and he started calling me monkey, the n-word and as I started walking with his package,” FedEx Driver Michael Rush said.

Shortly after the incident, Rush retained attorney Ryan Williams. They are calling on the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to act and charge the man with disorderly conduct and simple assault.

“So simple assault doesn’t always include physical touch. The second part of simple assault is actually just a threat of violence. There was a threat of violence there. He told Michael I will show you how little Black Lives Matter. When someone says that to you, especially in this climate, they’re already telling you I don’t care about black people, and he said it in several different ways, and he said I’m going to show you how little your life actually matters,” Williams said.

Rush said he felt threatened during the encounter. As a result, he said his employer has put the entire neighborhood where the incident happened on the do not deliver list.

“As I backed up, I see him charging at the truck on the street and he’s knocking on the FedEx door before I cut the camera on, and he was calling me all kinds of names,” Rush said.

“All the Sheriff’s Office had to do at that time was looking at this video, identify this person, take out a warrant because I’ve seen warrants taken out for way less,” Williams said.

Atlanta News First tried contacting the man in the video several times to no avail. We also reached out to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office about it, but they have not yet commented.

As for Rush, he’s receiving a lot of praise online for how he calmly handled this difficult situation.

