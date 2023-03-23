Fire at Roswell home under investigation

ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Emergency crews in Roswell are investigating a home that caught fire on Crestview Circle on Wednesday evening.

Roswell fire department officials told Atlanta News First that people should avoid the area of Crestview Circle and Norcross Street as crews continue to work to put out the fire.

It is unknown if any injuries were reported at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

