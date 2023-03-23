Positively Georgia
Fire at Roswell home under investigation

Roswell fire investigation
Roswell fire investigation(Roswell Fire Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Emergency crews in Roswell are investigating a home that caught fire on Crestview Circle on Wednesday evening.

Roswell fire department officials told Atlanta News First that people should avoid the area of Crestview Circle and Norcross Street as crews continue to work to put out the fire.

It is unknown if any injuries were reported at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

