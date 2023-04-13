Man found shot to death outside home in southeast Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting overnight outside a home in southeast Atlanta.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot on Woodland Avenue near Moreland Avenue Thursday at about 12:15 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man, possibly in his 20s, shot to death outside of a house.

Officers are currently interviewing witnesses in the area.

A woman who arrived on the scene told Atlanta News First the victim was the father of her young son. Police said they were trying to notify the victim’s relatives to confirm his identity.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, contact the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

