Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Man found shot to death outside home in southeast Atlanta, police say

The scene of a deadly shooting on Woodland Avenue in southeast Atlanta.
The scene of a deadly shooting on Woodland Avenue in southeast Atlanta.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:52 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting overnight outside a home in southeast Atlanta.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot on Woodland Avenue near Moreland Avenue Thursday at about 12:15 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man, possibly in his 20s, shot to death outside of a house.

Officers are currently interviewing witnesses in the area.

A woman who arrived on the scene told Atlanta News First the victim was the father of her young son. Police said they were trying to notify the victim’s relatives to confirm his identity.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, contact the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family of man ‘eaten alive by bed bugs’ in Fulton County Jail calls for changes
Racist rant by Macon coach visiting Atlanta goes viral.
Racist rant by Macon coach visiting Atlanta goes viral
One person was found dead outside City Park Apartments on Fairburn Avenue.
Officials identify woman killed in southwest Atlanta apartment complex
Cameron Walker
Former Milton High School student-athletes accused of murder ponder plea deal
Newnan Police get creative with roundabout traffic enforcement
Newnan Police get creative with roundabout traffic enforcement

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario watches his solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the...
Rosario’s tie-breaking HR in 8th sends Braves past Reds, 5-4
FILE - Georgia coach Jim Harrick, left, and his son, assistant coach Jim Harrick Jr., sit prior...
Jim Harrick Jr., former assistant basketball coach at Georgia, dies
Jamie Foxx arrives at the premiere of "Day Shift" on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Regal LA....
Jamie Foxx ‘on his way to recovery’ after suffering ‘medical complication’
Photo of Douglas County Fire Chief Roderick Jolivette
Douglas Co. officials ‘move in a different direction’ from fire chief