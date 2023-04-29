Positively Georgia
School leader arrested for sexual exploitation of children

By Adam Murphy
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It has been a difficult week at Mt. Vernon Presbyterian School in Sandy Springs this week. The school is home to almost 1,000 kids’ pre-k through high school.

Police arrested the private school’s chief financial officer, Christopher Winslow, early Thursday morning and charged him with two counts of sexual exploitation of children.

“Simple possession of any child erotica in itself is problematic especially when you work in a school,” Sgt. Matt McGinnis with Sandy Springs Police said.

According to the criminal arrest warrant, Winslow is accused of exchanging photos and images of underage girls through email.

“We notified the school after we placed him under arrest and then went and sat down with the school administration and made sure they understood what the charges were and why we brought them forth,” McGinnis said.

Atlanta News First tried to question Winslow at his home, but no one answered.

The CEO of The Mt. Vernon School issued the following statement.

“Law enforcement has assured us that there is no indication that any of our students or other employees were involved. This is devastating news for everyone, and we are committed to supporting law enforcement’s investigation however we can.” The CEO went on to say, “The safety and well-being of our students is our most important priority, and for that reason, Mr. Winslow, will no longer be part of our school community moving forward.”

Sandy Springs Police said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation got a cyber tip about Winslow’s online activity. The investigation is just beginning.

“It’s still ongoing because we’re going to make sure that we’ve done everything we can do to ensure that all children in this case are safe. And we want to make sure we don’t leave any stone unturned,” McGinnis said.

