Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Bond for former Georgia deputy accused of violating oath set at $1 million

Former Georgia deputy Akeiba Stanley is accused of “willfully and intentionally violating her oath”
Akeiba Koren Stanley
Akeiba Koren Stanley(Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The bond for a former Georgia deputy who was arrested for allegedly having an “inappropriate relationship” with an inmate has been set for $1 million, according to Fulton County court records.

Akeiba Koren Stanley is accused of “willfully and intentionally violating her oath.” She reportedly had contact with Christian Eppinger, a defendant in the YSL trial.

Stanley allegedly used Instagram and an illegal cellphone to communicate with Eppinger and conspired with his relatives to bring him contraband. She had been a deputy since October 2022.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Eppinger allegedly stabbed another inmate in February. An incident report claims he stabbed the inmate in his chest, but he survived after being taken to Grady Hospital. Eppinger raps under the name “Bad Bhris.”

Eppinger is one of nine defendants remaining in the YSL trial, which includes superstar Atlanta rapper Young Thug, real name Jeffery Williams. Jury selection is still ongoing in the case, which is poised to become the longest in Georgia’s history.

On Saturday, Stanley waived her first appearance at the Fulton County jail.

Stanley faces violation of oath by a public officer, hindering apprehension or punishment of criminal conspiracy to commit a felony and reckless conduct charges. She has been ordered to not have any further contact with any YSL defendants including Young Thug, Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, Jevon Fleetwood, Damekion Garlington, Jarvaris Bradford, Justin Cobb, and others.

The next court date has not been scheduled at this time.

RELATED STORIES

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Units 1-4 at Plant Vogtle, January 2023.
Georgia Power customers concerned about another rate increase
Xavier Jones poses with his certificate, promising a full-ride scholarship to Harris-Stowe...
14-year-old walks over 2 hours to make it to 8th grade graduation: ‘I wanted to walk across the stage’
Jesse Johnson
DeKalb police looking for people of interest in murder
Micheal McGruder, Amado Carrillo, Eric Carrillo.
Three men arrested in connection to American Inn and Suites murder
Lamora Williams, whose children were found dead in an oven in 2017, was expected in court Friday.
Mother accused of killing children in oven wants attorney to interview surviving child

Latest News

‘Live B4U Die’ Summit aims to find solutions youth violence in Atlanta
The annual Atlanta Pride 5K Run is underway at Piedmont Park
Annual Atlanta Pride 5K Run underway at Piedmont Park
Deadly shooting in northwest Atlanta early Sunday morning
27-year-old man shot and killed in northwest Atlanta, police say
Photo of Gov. Kemp with Georgia valedictorians
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, state leaders celebrate Georgia valedictorians