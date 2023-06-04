Bond for former Georgia deputy accused of violating oath set at $1 million

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The bond for a former Georgia deputy who was arrested for allegedly having an “inappropriate relationship” with an inmate has been set for $1 million, according to Fulton County court records.

Akeiba Koren Stanley is accused of “willfully and intentionally violating her oath.” She reportedly had contact with Christian Eppinger, a defendant in the YSL trial.

Stanley allegedly used Instagram and an illegal cellphone to communicate with Eppinger and conspired with his relatives to bring him contraband. She had been a deputy since October 2022.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Eppinger allegedly stabbed another inmate in February. An incident report claims he stabbed the inmate in his chest, but he survived after being taken to Grady Hospital. Eppinger raps under the name “Bad Bhris.”

Eppinger is one of nine defendants remaining in the YSL trial, which includes superstar Atlanta rapper Young Thug, real name Jeffery Williams. Jury selection is still ongoing in the case, which is poised to become the longest in Georgia’s history.

On Saturday, Stanley waived her first appearance at the Fulton County jail.

Stanley faces violation of oath by a public officer, hindering apprehension or punishment of criminal conspiracy to commit a felony and reckless conduct charges. She has been ordered to not have any further contact with any YSL defendants including Young Thug, Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, Jevon Fleetwood, Damekion Garlington, Jarvaris Bradford, Justin Cobb, and others.

The next court date has not been scheduled at this time.

RELATED STORIES

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.